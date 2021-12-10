Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $271.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.13. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

