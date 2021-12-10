Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

