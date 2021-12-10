OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

