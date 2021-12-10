Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) PT at $30.88

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on STER. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
