Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) PT at $30.88

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on STER. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

