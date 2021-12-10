Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Down 3.8%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 14,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 141,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

ELYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

