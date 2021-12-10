Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.53. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,688 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
