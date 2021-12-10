Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.53. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,688 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,184.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,183 shares of company stock worth $483,306. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

