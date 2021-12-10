Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 84,477 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

