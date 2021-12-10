TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $536,876.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,748,965,981 coins and its circulating supply is 365,124,267 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

