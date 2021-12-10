Azuki Reaches Market Cap of $530,389.22 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $530,389.22 and approximately $93,589.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

