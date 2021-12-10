Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 79 ($1.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 62 ($0.82). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 59.57 ($0.79).

TLW opened at GBX 45.33 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £648.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.67.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,500.20). Also, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($601.62).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

