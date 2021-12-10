Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.51 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

