PlayFuel (PLF) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.