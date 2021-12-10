SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

SunPower stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12. SunPower has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SunPower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

