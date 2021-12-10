Darwinia Commitment Token One Day Volume Reaches $293,253.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.81 or 0.00138552 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $293,253.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 82,186 coins and its circulating supply is 39,184 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

