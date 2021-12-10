Crust Price Hits $42.40 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

