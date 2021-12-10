Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $659.52 million and $177.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00056644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.31 or 0.08449448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00082643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.11 or 0.99640979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

