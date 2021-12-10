CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-309 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.55 billion.CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $97.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.