BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.27 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

