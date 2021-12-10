Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Decreased by Analyst

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of UiPath in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the healthcare company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

UiPath stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

