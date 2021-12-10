Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.17

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 845.85 ($11.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £665.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 787.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 747.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

