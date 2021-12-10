Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

