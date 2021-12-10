WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.83 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. WHALE has a total market cap of $132.83 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $18.58 or 0.00037787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.