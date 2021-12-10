Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

