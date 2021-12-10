Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 494 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $234.62 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

