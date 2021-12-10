PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,201 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $88.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.