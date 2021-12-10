Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 51 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $260.54 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.