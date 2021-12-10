Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $343.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.48 and a 200-day moving average of $360.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

