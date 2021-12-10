Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.