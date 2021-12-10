Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

