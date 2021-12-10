Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.
In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
