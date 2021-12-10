Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

RADA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

