1,525 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

