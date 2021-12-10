Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $33,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,332,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 624,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

