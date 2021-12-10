Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

