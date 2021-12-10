Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.
PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
