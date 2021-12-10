Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.24, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

About Camden Property Trust



