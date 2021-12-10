Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $408.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.38.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

