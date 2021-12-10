Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $715.53.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $665.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.81 and a 200 day moving average of $597.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $28,429,947. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.