Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,754.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $45.57 or 0.00092697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

