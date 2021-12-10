Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.03.

BIREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

