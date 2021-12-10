Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 35.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cardno’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

In related news, insider Susan Reisbord 2,648,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd.

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company's Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental segment provides services in civil, structural, water, environmental, coastal, bridge, geotechnical, subsurface utility, traffic, and transport engineering, as well as environmental science, surveying, landscape architecture, planning, and asset management.

