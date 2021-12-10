Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Financial Contrast

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $55.50 million 7.63 $7.21 million $0.41 15.66 Sentage $3.60 million 5.91 $1.59 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 50.08% 8.70% 2.54% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment is comprised of the opera

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.