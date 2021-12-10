Upfiring Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00348187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $698.49 or 0.01420824 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.