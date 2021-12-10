B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.