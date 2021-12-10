Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $40,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NXST opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $171.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

