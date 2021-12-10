Strs Ohio Has $40.69 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4,390.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $40,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

