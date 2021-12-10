Contrasting Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Organovo alerts:

This table compares Organovo and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 18.08 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.36 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organovo and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.27%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.