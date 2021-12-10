DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,260 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

SWKS stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

