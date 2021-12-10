Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 389,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 451.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,948,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Everi by 152.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.