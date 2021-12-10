Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

