Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.37 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.