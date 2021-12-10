BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.78 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. BinaryX has a market cap of $151.24 million and $68.78 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.76 or 0.00152077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010637 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.26 or 0.00618893 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.